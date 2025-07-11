"We're training to our fullest" - Shadow says he has left no stone unturned for ONE Fight Night 33 showdown

Shadow Singha Mawynn has maintained his trademark intensity throughout fight camp as he prepares for his biggest test yet against Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33.

The No.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender will step into the ring against 'The Eagle' on July 11 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, where he'll look to extend his impressive winning streak in front of his home crowd.

"My preparation for this fight isn't much different from my ONE Friday Fights matches, because at Singha Mawynn gym, we already train intensely both morning and evening," Shadow told the promotion ahead of their co-main event joust.

"Our support team is also the same gang. For this camp, I focused on blocking my opponent's punches, and we're training to our fullest to achieve our set goals."

The 25-year-old's consistent approach and learnings he has received from his team of warriors at Singha Mawynn have served him well since he swapped bigger gloves to fight in the promotion's action-only four-ounce gloves Muay Thai.

Though he started his tenure in the promotion on a sour note, the Thai standout scored five wins in succession and earned a US$100,000 contract to compete on the main roster for the first time tomorrow.

Now that he has another life-changing opportunity in the offing, don't count the Thai out from putting on a striking clinic inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch all the action from ONE Fight Night 33 live and free with their Amazon Prime Video subscription tomorrow night.

Shadow details his path to ONE world title

Shadow believes it won't be too long before he stands out as a leading contender for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

"As I am currently No.3 ranked, I believe a world title shot isn't too far from my reach. However, it ultimately depends on my performance. If I can deliver impressive performances in two or three more fights, I'm confident I'll get that shot," he told ONE Championship.

At present, Tawanchai PK Saenchai serves as the divisional king. The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout has ruled over the loaded division since he dethroned Petchmorakot at ONE 161 in September 2022.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

