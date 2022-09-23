"We're working with EA Sports" - Dana White says one DWCS fighter will be added to UFC game after season finale

It looks like one of the Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) winners will make is going to get the unique honor of having their avatar added to the EA Sports UFC 4 video game.

In a recent tweet, UFC president Dana White announced that he was working with Electronic Arts to add a DWCS fighter to the game by the end of Season 6 of the UFC feeder program.

White further asked fans which fighter from DWCS season 6 they would like to see in the UFC game:

"This season has been awesome... And one of the things that is really cool right now is we are working with EA Sports and I'm going to announce one fighter that will be added to the video game [UFC 4] after the season finale next week. So let me know who you think it should be."

Check out the tweet below:

The fans won't have to wait long to see which fighter makes it to the game.The last episode of the current season of the UFC feeder program airs on September 27.

Watch: When Dana White took on Conor McGregor in the UFC game

It looks like both he UFC superstar Conor McGregor and the president of the promotion Dana White dabble in video games from time to time. In a 2015 video uploaded to the TSN YouTube channel, the duo can be seen playing the UFC video game.

Both the fighter and the fight promoter seemed rather comfortable weilding the PlayStation 4 controller in the two fights they played against each other.

White controlled the avatar of former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, while 'The Notorious' used his own avatar in the game. Ironically, the video game version of the fight between McGregor and Aldo lasted a lot longer than the actual affair.

Even though White held his own against the Irishman for quite a while, clearly a better gamer, McGregor eventually got the finish against the UFC president in both games the duo played.

Watch Dana White take on Conor McGregor in the UFC video game for PlayStaion 4 below:

UFC 4 is the latest in a line of MMA simulation titles presented by the American mixed martial arts promotion.

