'We saw how well it worked out for Tyron Woodley when Jorge Masvidal trained him' - Colby Covington trolls Jake Paul for getting trained by Gamebred

Colby Covington has mocked Jorge Masvidal for training Jake Paul for his upcoming boxing match against Ben Askren. Chaos also responded to Kamaru Usman stating that the former should've fought Leon Edwards before gunning for a rematch with him.

Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Colby Covington took a shot at Jorge Masvidal. He criticized Gamebred for training Jake Paul instead of being active in the Octagon. The former interim UFC welterweight champion believes that things might not go in Jake's favor against Ben Askren because Masvidal is training him.

"No one wants to fight, Jorge Masvidal has been sitting on the sidelines, freaking doing his little thing over there, who knows what he's doing. He's training Jake Paul, yeah, we saw how well it worked out for Tyron Woodley when Jorge Masvidal was trying to train him. So we can only imagine what Jake Paul's gonna look like now that Jorge Masvidal is training him for the Ben Askren fight."

Colby Covington then shifted his focus towards Kamaru Usman and addressed the welterweight champion's comments suggesting the former should've fought Leon Edwards instead of holding out for a title shot. Chaos stated that the reigning welterweight champion doesn't get to decide the fights that are to be made in the UFC.

Colby Covington also reflected on the fact that Usman failed to finish Tyron Woodley, the same fighter whom Chaos beat via TKO in his return fight.

"Last time I checked 'Marty Fake Newsman' is not the matchmaker, he's not Dana White, he's not the UFC, he doesn't decide that. I already came back and dusted and finished the guy he couldn't finish in Tyron Woodley. Everybody was giving the 'GOAT' talk of Tyron Woodley when he was on his reign, everybody was saying he was the best thing, this and that. No one's ever finished Tyron Woodley in the UFC octagon. I'm the only one to finish it, I came back, I knocked out, and finished Tyron Woodley."

Colby Covington is aiming for a rematch against Kamaru Usman

Following a win over Tyron Woodley in his last fight, Colby Covington believes he deserves another shot at Kamaru Usman's UFC welterweight championship. However, the reigning champion has gone on to call out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch after his successful title defense over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

Meanwhile, top welterweights, including Burns, Stephen Thompson, and Michael Chiesa, have showcased their interest in fighting Colby Covington over the past few weeks.