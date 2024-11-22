"We scouted her opponent" - Denice Zamboanga's fiancee Fritz Biagtan getting her prepped for world title fight vs Alyona Rassohyna

Fritz Biagtan is 100 percent sure his fiance, Denice Zamboanga, will bring a better strategy heading into her rescheduled world title fight against Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27.

The No.2-ranked atomweight picked up a hamstring injury during fight camp in August for her interim ONE atomweight MMA world title matchup that was set to co-headline ONE Fight Night 25 this past October.

Two months have passed, and the 27-year-old has gotten rid of her woes. With about seven weeks left until she crosses paths with the No.4-ranked contender from Ukraine on January 10, Biagtan says the pair have spared no effort to ensure 'The Menace' is back at her menacing best in Bangkok, Thailand.

Biagtan told ABS-CBN Sports:

"We scouted her opponent, we watched her fights more, and I believe that for this fight camp, we'll be well equipped and more firm on what will be our game plan."

Denice Zamboanga has a tough nut to crack on fight night

Being fully prepared will go a long way for Denice Zamboanga as she has a tricky test awaiting her inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

Rassohyna's all-around style makes her one of the most complete fighters in the division. Plus, she has her insane grappling to rely on if things get a bit out of hand on the feet.

That said, Zamboanga has continued to evolve at a rapid pace under the promotional banner, racking up six victories against world-class opposition that more than proves her abilities to dance with the very best in the bracket.

As such, fans are in for an epic contest when these ranked contenders vie for the interim atomweight gold in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 27 on January 10.

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free.

