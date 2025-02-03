“We have similar styles” - Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja gives honest assessment of Kana

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom was able to size up her likely next challenger Kana Morimoto last weekend.

After falling short in her ONE debut against Anissa Meksen, the Japanese sensation bounced back with a dominant unanimous decision over Moa Carlsson at ONE Friday Fights 95 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Jan. 31.

In her in-ring interview, Kana was told by ONE commentator Mitch Chilson that she will be next in line for the atomweight kickboxing queen in the promotion's return to Japan at ONE 162 on March 23.

Phetjeeja even entered the ring and congratulated the 32-year-old for her impressive performance. After watching how Kana operates up close, 'The Queen' had this to say:

"First of all, I’d like to say hi to everyone. It’s been a while since I’m here in the ring. I just want to say after I’ve seen Kana perform, I’d say we have similar styles."

In hindsight, Phetjeeja and Kana are quite similar when it comes to overwhelming their opponents with insane volume.

'Krusher Queen' loves to impose a fast pace, using incredible speed to land a plethora of kicks and punches.

Phetjeeja, on the other hand, employs a similar high-octane offense, backed by some mind-numbing power and ferocious finishing abilities.

Can Kana put an end to Phetjeeja's reign of terror?

So far, Phetjeeja has been able to rise to the occasion on her way to claiming 26 pounds of gold in the home of martial arts.

The 23-year-old Thai striking phenom has wreaked havoc in both Muay Thai and kickboxing and is coming off massive wins against two of the biggest names in women's striking, Anissa Meksen and Janet Todd.

With over 200 career victories and counting, Phetjeeja will no doubt still be the favorite in a possible showdown with Kana.

However, the Team Aftermath affiliate has already displayed immense skills and an undeniable warrior's spirit in her first two bouts under the ONE banner.

One thing's for sure, the fans will be in for a treat when these two inevitably clash.

