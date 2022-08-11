"We both have something to prove to the world" - Jan Blachowicz urges Jiri Prochazka to step up to the "biggest European fight in the history of this sport" 

Jan Blachowicz recently urged Jiri Prochazka to fight him next for the champion's first title defense.

Blachowicz has been campaigning for a fight against 'Denisa' for the light heavyweight title for a while now. However, Prochazka revealed that he wants to fight Glover Teixeira in a rematch next. The duo had a back-and-forth contest back at UFC 275 which 'Denisa' won by a submission at the end of the fifth round.

Prochazka stated that he never promised he would fight Blachowicz next. However, the champion is keen to return to action by the end of the year, regardless of the opponent. Here's what he tweeted:

"I never promised you our fight @JanBlachowicz I just said you are the challange what I want to Cut. Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from @gloverteixeira. If you’re not interested, let me know. I want to fight till the end of this year. No matter who."

Jiri BJP Prochazka @jiri_bjp

Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from 🌪 I never promised you our fight @JanBlachowicz I just said you are the challange what I want to Cut.Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from @gloverteixeira . If you’re not interested, let me know. I want to fight till the end of this year. No matter who. 🌪 I never promised you our fight @JanBlachowicz I just said you are the challange what I want to Cut.Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from @gloverteixeira. If you’re not interested, let me know. I want to fight till the end of this year. No matter who. 🌪🔥🙏⚡️🙏🔥🌪

Blachowicz responded to Prochazka as the former light heavyweight king tweeted that it's not about a promise. Rather, he believes this is the biggest fight in the history of European MMA.

Blachowicz is from Poland and 'Denisa' is from the Czech Republic. Hence, a clash between the duo will attract a lot of eyeballs in Europe. He further added that both are fighters who are always looking for action and a clash between them should be entertaining. The 39-year-old tweeted:

"Jiri @jiri_bjp this is not about promises made. This is a chance for the biggest European fight in the history of this sport. THIS IS IT! We're both men of action. We both have something to prove to the world. Now the opportunity arises and we can create greatness."

Jan Blachowicz @JanBlachowicz Jiri @jiri_bjp this is not about promises made. This is a chance for the biggest European fight in the history of this sport. THIS IS IT! We're both men of action. We both have something to prove to the world. Now the opportunity arises and we can create greatness. Jiri @jiri_bjp this is not about promises made. This is a chance for the biggest European fight in the history of this sport. THIS IS IT! We're both men of action. We both have something to prove to the world. Now the opportunity arises and we can create greatness.

Magomed Ankalaev calls out Jan Blachowicz

Magomed Ankalaev recently issued a call-out to Jan Blachowicz. Ankalaev is currently the No.3-ranked light heavyweight contender in the world. The Russian is coming off a second-round stoppage win against Anthony Smith at UFC 277.

Blachowicz, meanwhile, is currently ranked No.2. He defeated Aleksandar Rakic in his last fight. Ankalaev issued a respectful call-out to Jan Blachowicz as the 30-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"@JanBlachowicz Our fight is a done deal let’s promote our fight I respect the polish power let’s go Forget about the other guys it’s me versus you."

Magomed Ankalaev @AnkalaevM @JanBlachowicz Our fight is a done deal let’s promote our fight I respect the polish power let’s go Forget about the other guys it’s me versus you @JanBlachowicz Our fight is a done deal let’s promote our fight I respect the polish power let’s go Forget about the other guys it’s me versus you

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak