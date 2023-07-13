“We both have South Africans to deal with” - Israel Adesanya and Mark Zuckerberg train together to prepare for clashes against African counterparts

Israel Adesanya and Mark Zuckerberg have teamed up to train together ahead of their potential clash against African counterparts.

After Elon Musk was recently seen training with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, the Meta CEO linked up with the UFC middleweight champion in order to prepare for his potential cage fight against him.

Israel Adesanya took to Twitter to share a few pictures from their session and captioned the post by saying:

"We both have South Africans to deal with."

It is worth noting that Israel Adesanya's next fight in the UFC will most likely be against Dricus Du Plessis who hails from South Africa and so does Elon Musk who is potentially set to take on Mark Zuckerberg in a cage fight. Du Plessis was recently seen in action against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 this past weekend.

While Dricus Du Plessis was the underdog going into the fight, he came out on top and secured an emphatic second-round TKO finish to make his case for a shot at the title.

Mark Zuckerberg: Israel Adesanya once claimed to beat Dricus Du Plessis "until he's black"

There has been a lot of animosity between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis ever since the latter made comments about being the first 'real African' champion of the UFC. The remarks made by the South African offended Adesanya who feels 'Stillknocks' is trying to create a division by questioning his status as an African.

Speaking about the same in a video posted on his YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER following his victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, Adesanya sounded off on Du Plessis and had this to say:

"I want to do it in South Africa or somewhere in Africa. He thinks they’re going to have his back. It’s only the product of him that’s going to have his back. He doesn’t understand who I am. Like I said, he’s created division. I don’t like that. He didn’t have to do that. You don’t understand. I’m here now. I’m going to f*ck this guy up. I’m going to torture this guy." [1:25:25 - 1:25:55]

He added:

"You don’t have to create division. This is not the time for that sh*t. You could have definitely got the fight without talking all that sh*t. Well, be careful what you wish for. You got what you want. He’s next. I’m going to f*cking beat him until he’s black." [1:26:30 - 1:26:42]

Catch his comments in the video below:

