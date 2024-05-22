“We three have to be on the card” – Masaaki Noiri says Takeru, Hiroki Akimoto should be in ONE’s next Japan event

Japanese kickboxing icon and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri envisions an epic ONE Championship event in his homeland, headlined by the biggest names in Japanese martial arts.

Noiri recently dropped two names he wants to see in Japan when ONE Championship heads back to the 'land of the rising sun' later this year.

Noiri told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"Unfortunately, Takeru lost the fight against Superlek last January in Tokyo, so I want him to come back. He's needed in this [upcoming] Japan event."

Noiri added:

"Hiroki Akimoto, he's also one of the best strikers in the world. He should be present at the next Japan event. We three have to be on the card."

Noiri is one of the most talented strikers to come out of Japan, and if he can defeat his next opponent in his ONE Championship debut, a spot for him on the next Tokyo card may just open up.

Masaaki Noiri is set to make his promotional debut against Thai kickboxing star 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. The two lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Masaaki Noiri has big plans for his time in ONE Championship: "I want to become a champion"

Japanese kickboxing superstar Masaaki Noiri has gold on his mind as he makes his way to the fabled ONE Circle for his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Noiri says that nothing short of the ONE Championship gold is his target.

He told South China Morning Post:

"I want to become a champion in the end, but if there's a space at the top of the rankings, the number one [spot], that should be enough motivation for me."