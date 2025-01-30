  • home icon
  "We only truly lose when we give up" - Superbon determined to solider on after tough loss at ONE 170

"We only truly lose when we give up" - Superbon determined to solider on after tough loss at ONE 170

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Jan 30, 2025 16:12 GMT
Superbon | Image credit: ONE Championship
Superbon | Image credit: ONE Championship

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon may have to wait a little longer in his bid for two-sport supremacy. He suffered a second-round TKO loss at the hands of Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title showdown on Jan. 24 at ONE 170.

But Superbon is not easily giving up that dream because, in a recent interview with ONE Championship, he reiterated his desire to still go for it by stating:

"I still want to become a Muay Thai champion. Losing doesn't mean we have to give up our goals. We only truly lose when we give up. So long as I don't give up, I haven't lost. Becoming a two-sport world champion remains my ultimate goal."
This latest setback was only the Thai superstar's third defeat under the world's largest martial arts organization since his promotional debut in July 2020.

The other two losses were courtesy of Chingiz Allazov in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6 and Tawanchai during their first clash at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

Superbon admits the challenge he faced when he competed in Muay Thai ruleset at ONE 170

The Superbon Training Camp founder was surprised by the punching power that the current undisputed featherweight Muay Thai king possesses, especially with the smaller gloves.

In the same interview with the promotion, the 34-year-old explained the difficulty he faced adjusting to the thinner gloves, especially when defending against the onslaught from his fellow Thai superstar:

"Because I was fighting with smaller gloves, when I was hit hard on the chin, it was difficult to defend myself in the next moment because I was punched through my guard. I could only block, I couldn't do anything else at the moment."

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
