"We will never know" - Fans get into a heated debate after Georges St-Pierre claims he could have beaten Khabib Nurmagomedov

The debate about Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre is still ongoing.

A fight between 'The Eagle' and 'Rush' has been discussed for years now. There were brief discussions to make the fight happen in 2019 and 2020, to no avail. With both men in retirement, it seems that the bout could never happen.

However, St-Pierre has no doubts that he would've been the man to hand the Russian his first career defeat. Earlier today, the Canadian appeared on an edition of the Pound 4 Podcast alongside Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo.

In the interview, Georges St-Pierre opined:

"I'm not saying I would beat Khabib all of the time... I was confident enough to take that fight that I was thinking that if I take that fight, I'm going to beat him that day. I think I would've beat him because... If he would've come to put pressure, I would have put him down."

Check out his comments in the video below:

On X, fans reacted to St-Pierre's comments. Some naturally sided with the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, while others picked Khabib Nurmagomedov to win the fantasy matchup.

Still, some believe that the debate is pointless because we'll never see the fight. One fan on X wrote:

"We will never know"

Could fans ever see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre?

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre could happen, but not in MMA.

Later, in his interview with the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, 'Rush' stated that he would never fight again. Given his age, St-Pierre has no plans to ever step into the cage again. Given Nurmagomedov's promise to his mother to never compete again, it's likely the same for him.

However, while fans can't see them fight in MMA, they could see them potentially grapple. Last year, Georges St-Pierre signed a deal to compete in UFC Fight Pass invitational grappling series in December. While never announced, he was supposed to face former rival Nick Diaz at the event.

Ultimately, the Canadian withdrew from the grappling match due to injuries. However, St-Pierre has shown interest in re-booking a return to the mats. While Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn't discussed a potential grappling match with the legend, that's the closest fans will get to seeing them actually fight.