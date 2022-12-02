Just hours away from ONE Championship’s latest offering on Amazon Prime Video, former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang shared his picks for some of ONE on Prime Video 5’s biggest bouts.

Fresh off his return to the win column at ONE 163 last month, ‘The Burmese Python’ is backing ONE debutant Roberto Soldic. Making his first walk to the Circle on Friday night, Soldic will face a tough test in his first outing, taking on undefeated Russian grappler Murad Ramazanov. Sharing his thoughts on the highly-anticipated bout with ONE, Aung La said:

"Roberto Soldic. He’s the more dynamic fighter and very explosive. He’s got great footwork and is physically strong. Murad has not faced a fighter like Roberto before and has gotten his way, so we will see how he fares with some resistance."

Soldic enters the contest on a seven-fight winning streak that stretches back to 2018. The former KSW two-division champion has an impressive 20 wins in his combat sports career with 17 coming by way of knockout.

He’ll look to add the 18th knockout to his resume en route to a potential showdown with reigning ONE welterweight world champion, Christian Lee.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin will be broadcast live on Friday, December 2, and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Aung La N Sang shares thoughts on ONE Championship’s massive champion vs. champion main event

Headlining ONE on Prime Video 5 this Friday night will be a clash of champions as two-division titleholder Reinier de Ridder puts his light heavyweight crown on the line against the current interim heavyweight champion, Anatoly Malykhin. It will be a classic matchup of striker vs. grappler between the two undefeated stars of the circle.

Sharing his thoughts on the mega-main event, Aung La N Sang was unable to predict a winner, instead calling the fight a true 50/50 situation:

"This is a coin toss that could go either way."

When it comes to Kade Ruotolo’s defense of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship, ‘The Burmese Python’ was much more certain:

"Kade will win. He’s on a tear and his BJJ is super dynamic."

ONE Championship action won’t stop on Friday night. Just hours after ONE on Prime Video 5 concludes, fans around the world will be treated to ONE 164, headlined by a ONE strawweight world title showdown between reigning champion Joshua Pacio and No. 1-ranked contender, ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

