"We were writing his obituary" - Joe Rogan claimed Leon Edwards had "resigned himself to losing a decision" moments before historic KO of Kamaru Usman 

Leon Edwards' fifth-round knockout win over Kamaru Usman is arguably the most iconic comeback win in UFC title fight history. Fans were also treated to some epic reactions from the UFC commentary booth as 'Rocky' shut the lights on Usman with a head kick with hardly a minute left in the fight.

Moments before Edwards' delivered the stunning KO, Joe Rogan claimed that the Englishman, who had been dominated for the most part, may have resigned himself to losing a decision. The JRE host said:

"He may have resigned himself to losing a decision."

Fellow commentator Daniel Cormier reiterated the words of coach Din Thomas, claiming that even a decision loss could boost Edwards' moral. 'DC' said:

"That's what Din Thomas said. Din feels like that could be a moral victory for Leon Edwards."

Moments later, the commentary booth exploded along with fight fans all over the world as 'Rocky' put Usman to sleep with the perfect head kick. Cormier noted that they almost counted Edwards out moments before he scored the upset win.

DC: "Joe... We were writing his obituary."

Rogan: "Oh my goodness, the way he pulled that out of the fire."

DC: "He actually pulled victory from the jaws of defeat."

Watch the iconic commentary below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Listen to the commentary just as Leon Edwards did the business! 🤯

Listen to the commentary just as Leon Edwards did the business! 🤯https://t.co/rlQsZ9uqlO

Leon Edwards opens up as a sizeable betting underdog against Kamaru Usman in potential trilogy fight

Kamaru Usman faced Leon Edwards for the first time in his sophomore UFC outing back in 2015. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' outwrestled Edwards over the course of three rounds to score a unanimous decision win.

Usman was obviously a massive favorite going into his rematch against Edwards at UFC 278 last weekend. His dominant showing further tilted the odds so the former champion was a -5000 favorite going into the final frame. However, Edwards went on to score an epic upset victory over Usman against all odds.

Watch the KO below:

Gonçalo Silva @goncalosilva_31 Leon Edwards knocking out one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC Leon Edwards knocking out one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC https://t.co/cK6TDxRjF5

In the immediate aftermath of the bout, UFC president Dana White expressed interest in a rubber matchup between the two at the Wembley Stadium in London. Despite dethroning Usman, Edwards has opened as a sizeable +285 underdog in a potential trilogy fight against Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' meanwhile remains the favorite at -350.

