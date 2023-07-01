"Weak sauce like the "fights"" - Fans left unimpressed with Paige VanZant 's new fully free OF

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently posted an announcement about her OnlyF*ns page officially going free of cost, and fans weren't impressed with it at all.

'12 Gauge' took to Instagram to upload a highly suggestive video to promote her OnlyF*ns business and announced the news by writing in the caption:

"My [red chili emoji] fan site is officially FREEEEEEE. Tell your friends. [link emoji] in byohhh."

Fans were highly unimpressed with what they saw on the 29-year-old's entirely free OnlyF*ns page and trolled her relentlessly in the Instagram post's comments section.

One fan brutally went in on Paige VanZant, and compared her OF page to her fights and wrote:

"She doesn’t do anything nude. It’s a $$ grab. Weak sauce like the "fights."

One fan jokingly blamed her career switch on UFC president Dana White and wrote:

"This Dana White's fault."

Another disappointed fan revealed:

"Honest tho everything good on her OnlyF*ns, you just saw in this preview Insta post."

One user recalled 'The Godfather' series and joked:

"As you're out they drag you back in" Pacino Michael Corleone Godfather 3."

Another user claimed Paige VanZant was lying and said:

"Who cares? Everything is behind a paywall."

One fan wrote:

"So it's basically the same stuff you already post on IG."

Another fan asked:

"So if it’s free why they need your card on file?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @paigevanzant on Instagram

Paige VanZant husband: Who is Austin Vanderford?

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is married to Bellator middleweight contender Austin Vanderford. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 after about a year of dating. VanZant and Vanderford reportedly hit it off after being introduced by UFC alum Chael Sonnen in 2017.

Vanderford is reportedly a member of the famed American Top Team (ATT) MMA gym and is a two-time NAIA All-American Wrestler for Southern Oregon University. He also defeated Angelo Trevino via second-round submission in Dana White's Contender Series in 2018 but failed to secure a UFC contract.

'The Gentleman' made his professional MMA debut in 2017 and went on an impressive seven-fight undefeated run before facing Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator middleweight title at Bellator 275. Vanderford lost his title fight via first-round TKO and was handed another TKO loss by Aaron Jeffery at Bellator 284.

He is currently on a two-fight losing slide and is scheduled to face Imamshafi Aliev at Bellator 297 on June 16. His record is 11-2.

