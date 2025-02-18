Wei Rui plans to ruin Jonathan Haggerty's redemption trail in Qatar: "I won't give him that chance" 

'Demon Blade' Wei Rui is one win away from a career-defining moment, and he is ready to pull all the stops to turn that goal into reality on fight night against Jonathan Haggerty.

The top-ranked contender vies alongside the divisional king in a ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title contest set for ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Wei has already ticked one divisional king off his list heading into this mega spectacle, while 'The General' attempts to build another winning streak after falling short to 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver.

Given the Brit's eagerness to fight his way back into the winner's column, Wei Rui knows he'll be in for a tough test. However, he does not think it will prevent him from dashing Haggerty's dreams:

"Instead of failing and then just falling apart, I believe that Haggerty won't be affected by the last fight. Instead, that loss will motivate him even more. I think he's trying to prove himself with this fight. But, sorry, I won't give him that chance," the 33-year-old told ONE Championship.

Like the Knowlesy Acamdey and Team Underground star, 'Demon Blade' finds himself in need of a statement win in the Middle East.

Many believe the former K-1 champion didn't entirely deserve to get his hand raised in his promotional bow against Hiroki Akimoto in May last year.

With those doubts serving as motivation and a chance to unseat the Londoner from the throne, expect the Chinese star to be at the peak of his powers and come with a vengeance at ONE 171.

Jonathan Haggerty not calling it quits in pursuit of three-sport glory

Should he successfully defend his gold in Qatar, Jonathan Haggerty's radar will be locked in claiming the belt he dropped in Denver and a rematch and a potential shot at Fabricio Andrade's bantamweight MMA world title.

Which of the two would he prefer? It seems 'Wonder Boy's coveted strap is his primary target.

Speaking to Inside Fighting, he declared:

"I wanna fight Andrade for the MMA belt. He had a great performance. I'm not too sure how far down that is, but that would be a great experience for myself, to fight Andrade for the MMA belt."

ONE 171: Qatar, featuring Jonathan Haggerty vs Wei Rui, will be available via watch.onefc.com this Thursday, Feb. 20.

