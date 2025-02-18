Jonathan Haggerty eager to continue pursuit of three-sport supremacy after ONE 171: "A great experience for myself"

British striking superstar Jonathan Haggerty is not giving up on his dream of becoming a three-sport world champion, as he mentioned it during a recent appearance on Inside Fighting's YouTube channel.

Ad

According to the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, he is still very much interested in fighting Fabricio Andrade for his ONE bantamweight MMA crown, and crossing over to mixed martial arts to make this dream a reality.

'The General' reiterated:

"I wanna fight Andrade for the MMA belt. He had a great performance. I'm not too sure how far down that is, but that would be a great experience for myself, to fight Andrade for the MMA belt."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview here:

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty previously fought 'Wonder Boy' for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 26 to capture his second 26-pound golden belt.

Since that victory, the 28-year-old superstar has been vocal about his desire to make history and become a three-sport world champion in ONE Championship.

Jonathan Haggerty explains his decision to train in Thailand instead of the UK

Jonathan Haggerty is now on the tail end of his preparation for his upcoming title defense of his crown against Chinese contender 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Ad

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground athlete also revealed during his interview with Inside Fighting the reason why he prefers to have his fight camp in Thailand than in the UK, as he explained:

"I sort of always [wanted] to go Thailand for the last six weeks of fight camp. Like the last one, I went to Denver four weeks before because obviously, I was fighting there. So I sort of train better out here, you know what I mean? I got everything in sort of close proximity. So, it's great out here."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com. The exciting card will air live from the Lusail Sports Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.