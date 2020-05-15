UFC on ESPN 8 takes place on May 16 in Jacksonville, Florida

Just like Dana White had earlier promised, UFC is indeed the first combat sports organization to return to live-action amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with all the necessary safety measures in place.

The promotion missed out on all of its scheduled events in the months of March and April but returned with a bang on May 9 with a blockbuster card for UFC 249 which was followed by UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira on May 13 and now, we are just one day away from UFC on ESPN 8 which is the third UFC event set to take place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida inside a span of one week.

The UFC on ESPN 8 is headlined by a massive heavyweight clash between MMA veteran Alistair Overeem and the returning knockout artist Walt Harris. The co-main event of the night is a combustible strawweight clash between former title contender Claudia Gadelha and the hard-hitting 115lb assassin Angela Hill.

Given below are the complete weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN 8: “Overeem vs. Harris” weigh-in text results below:

UFC on ESPN 8 Main Card:

Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs. Walt Harris (264.5)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Edson Barboza (145.5)

Advertisement

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Song Yadong (145.5) vs. Marlon Vera (145.5)

UFC on ESPN 8 Prelims:

Matt Brown (171) vs. Miguel Baeza (170.5)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)

Irwin Rivera vs. Giga Chikadze (145.5)

Cortney Casey (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125.5)

Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Rodrigo Nascimento (255) vs. Dontale Mayes (241)

Marvin Vettori (203.5) as potential replacement

Urijah Faber (153.5) as potential replacement