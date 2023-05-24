Weirded-out Aljamain Sterling responds after fan claims he wants to make 'Funk Master' his girlfriend

Aljamain Sterling is confused by a fan’s weird comment toward him on Twitter.

Becoming the UFC bantamweight champion leads to a massive influx of social media attention. As a result, fighters like Sterling find themselves receiving tons of comments from fans, including jokes, support, but also hate. After a recent Twitter post about his upcoming fight, a fan commented the following:

“Aljo can I come train I want to make you my girlfriend”

james @__Jimo @funkmasterMMA Aljo can I come train I want to make you my girlfriend @funkmasterMMA Aljo can I come train I want to make you my girlfriend

Sterling responded by saying:

“Nah lol. Sounds weird”

Sterling has always been willing to interact with fans on social media, leading to similar awkward conversations as shown above. With that said, ‘Funk Master’ usually doesn’t let the comments affect him because he has bigger things to worry about.

On August 19, Sterling returns to the Octagon after defending his UFC bantamweight championship earlier this month. The 33-year-old looks to maintain his throne in a highly-anticipated matchup against Sean O’Malley.

Aljamain Sterling plans to ‘piss in everyone’s Cheerios’ by taking out Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling can’t seem to get on the same page with Dana White. Due to his title defense being less than three weeks ago, Sterling wanted to ensure he was healthy enough for the quick turnaround against Sean O’Malley.

White announced Sterling’s upcoming fight before the bantamweight champion was fully on board. After some confusion about what was going on, ‘Funk Master’ addressed the situation on Twitter by saying:

“I’m a phone call away boss! Respectfully, you made a fight, the night of the fight, without a single word of it mentioned to me or checking on my injuries. I have a personal life outside of fighting. But once again, I’ll show up and piss in everyone’s Cheerios…again. Cheers”

Aljamain Sterling’s latest win against Henry Cejudo was his third bantamweight title defense. Despite continuing to compile an impressive resume, ‘Funk Master’ doesn’t seem to receive the respect he deserves. The 33-year-old has another opportunity to silence the doubters in the main event of UFC 292 on August 19.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley is coming off a split-decision win against Petr Yan in October 2022. ‘Sugar’ hopes to take the next step toward worldwide fame by dethroning Sterling and becoming the UFC bantamweight champion.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA I’m a phone call away boss! Respectfully, you made a fight, the night of the fight, without a single word of it mentioned to me or checking on my injuries. I have a personal life outside of fighting. But once again, I’ll show up and piss in everyone’s Cheerios…again.

Cheers 🥂 I’m a phone call away boss! Respectfully, you made a fight, the night of the fight, without a single word of it mentioned to me or checking on my injuries. I have a personal life outside of fighting. But once again, I’ll show up and piss in everyone’s Cheerios…again.Cheers 🥂

Poll : 0 votes