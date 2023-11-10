“Welcome to real boxing” - Fans debate whether Jake Paul has lost selling power as next fight to take place in 4K seater venue

Earlier this week, social media celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul announced his next fight against professional boxer Andre August. With a record of 10-1-1 and three regional golden glove titles under his belt, August seems to be 'The Problem Child's' toughest test yet.

However, what has caught the fans' attention is that this time around, the YouTuber is set to fight at a hotel at Caribe Royale Orlando, which can only house a crowd of 4,400, a massive downgrade from his recent fights.

The social media star's last fight against Nate Diaz took place at the famed American Airlines Center in Texas. And the severe downgrade for the venue for Paul's next fight has got fans speculating on whether he has lost his drawing power.

Check out a few reactions below.

@__kaypop__ trolled the social media star saying:

"Welcome to real boxing."

@WhiteSoxJR reasoned:

"The draw was watching him finally lose so we could dunk on him, he’s lost no more draw."

@Dizzyjimbo91 opined:

"The venue holds more than his fanbase 🤣🤣🤣 Jake Paul is falling off."

@ArthurISJoker wrote:

"@jakepaul is SMALL TIME!"

@XavAnd32 had this to say:

"He is an influencer. Box other influencers. Not to say he isn't popular but what else is he doing? Does he have standalone power? Not at all. Not anymore team ten days are over."

@HarrisonNevel came in support of Jake Paul, saying:

"The point of this fight isn’t to sell PPV it is to get actual boxing experience, since everyone always complains about the retired MMA fighters."

@HPNnetwork opined:

"He will obviously sell less than the last show it’s smart."

@JFerraraF18 refuted doubts surrounding Paul's star power, saying:

"No [Paul hasn't lost his selling power], this is boxing. Based on records, the lowest-record boxers have the lowest attendance rates. The highest boxer records have the highest attendance rate."

Image courtesy @DramaAlert on X

Jake Paul vs. Andre August betting odds

Jake Paul and Andre August are set to lock horns in the boxing ring on December 15 in Orlando, Florida. Let's look at how the oddsmakers have pegged the match-up.

Per Bodog's projected odds, 'The Problem Child' is a -300 favorite, with August as a +200 underdog. However, since the fight is more than a month out, the final betting lines might be considerably different.

According to the current odds, a $1000 bet on the YouTuber will provide a payout of $1,333.33 if Paul wins. In comparison, the same wager on the underdog will result in a more lucrative winning of $3000 if the 35-year-old gets his hand raised.

