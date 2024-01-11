ONE Championship has steadily grown in popularity all over the world since its 2011 inception. That's thanks to its diverse offerings of combat sports and a healthy stable of elite-level athletes bannering the events.

2023 was a landmark year for the promotion as it was the very first time that ONE was able to host a live event for fans in the United States with ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

The promotion shared that it will be returning to the country twice more in 2024, with ONE Fight Night 26 happening on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and ONE Fight Night 28 taking place on November 8 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans were quick to share their reactions in the comments section:

“Well, there go the savings”

“Man, once they hit Cali, Nevada, Florida, Texas, and New York. They’ll be taking over he world”

“Please come to California”

“Finally something good comes to ATL”

“I need y’all to come to MSG”

“We’ll be there Nov 8th in Atlanta”

“Definitely in there omgggg”

“Went to the first, can’t wait for the next!”

ONE Championship’s marquee events for Q1 of 2024

Fans in Japan will get to experience the best of ONE Championship as the promotion heads to Tokyo, with ONE 165 taking place at the Ariake Arena on January 28.

Additionally, they will be heading to the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar for ONE 166 on March 1.

Check local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch both events from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.