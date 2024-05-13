Welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo seeks another BJJ title, joins 2024 IBJJF Worlds tournament

Tye Ruotolo is looking to add yet another world title to his overflowing collection.

The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation recently announced that Ruotolo would be part of the 2024 IBJJF World Championships from May 29th to June 2nd at The Walter Pyramid in California.

Ruotolo already won gold in the 2022 IBJJF World Championships in the lightweight division, and his 2024 campaign will see him compete in the tournament's middleweight class.

The IBBJF announced his participation on Instagram, and in the caption, wrote:

"Tye Ruotolo is confirmed for the 2024 Worlds! Ruotolo is registered at Middleweight and ready to go for the gold 🥇"

Ruotolo, along with his twin brother Kade, is considered one of the best submission grapplers of his generation, and his trophy cabinet speaks for itself.

The 21-year-old is the inaugural and reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, and he already achieved unprecedented success before he signed with ONE Championship in 2022.

Ruotolo captured two titles under the Who's Number One banner and his first IBJJF world title coincided with his tenure with ONE Championship.

The American BJJ phenom reached unprecedented heights in November 2023 when he held off the dangerous Magomed Abdulkadirov to capture the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in Bangkok.

He has since defended the gold against Izaak Michell this past April at ONE Fight Night 21.

Tye Ruotolo feels blessed he and his brother achieved ridiculous success at such a young age

Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, have been at the forefront of BJJ for quite some time and they almost felt in awe of the success they've reached at such a young age.

The twin brothers are only 21 years old, but their resumes are already the envy of some of the most seasoned veterans in the sport.

Ruotolo, in his post-fight interview at ONE Fight Night 21, said:

"You know, last night my brother and I, we were in our hotel room. We were looking over some matches and we were just talking with each other. We were just talking about how we've been so blessed our entire lives, you know?"