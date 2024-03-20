Welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo sets out for BJJ no-gi supremacy at 2024 ADCC World Championships

Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo has consistently put on a great showing for the fans every time he steps into the ONE Circle. They cannot help but be on the lookout for his next bout.

They will not need to wait long, as it was recently revealed that Ruotolo will be competing in the 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) World Championships, which will take place on August 17 and 18.

He etched his name in the ADCC record books in 2019 when he became the youngest competitor in history at the time as a 16-year-old blue belt, finishing fourth in the lightweight (77 kg) division.

Ruotolo, twin brother to ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade, would give it another shot in 2022 when he competed in the Absolute (better known as Open) division, where he nabbed the bronze medal after his opponent, Roberto "Cyborg" Abreu, withdrew from the bout.

He would make his ONE Championship debut in May 2022 against Garry Tonon at ONE 157 and submitted him via D'Arce choke.

Tye Ruotolo set to defend ONE world title on April 5

Before he heads to Las Vegas for the 2024 ADCC World Championships, Ruotolo is headed to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5, where Izaak Michell will challenge him for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Their clash was originally scheduled for ONE 166 earlier this month, but despite the date change, Ruotolo remains prepared for anything and everything that Michell throws at him.

ONE Fight Night 21 goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.