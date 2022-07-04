Tye Ruotolo gives ominous prediction for this year’s ADCC World Championship

Submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo, who now competes in ONE Championship, will be participating in the ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship 2022.

It will be his second time competing at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club, the world's most respected grappling tournament. This time around, he will be seeking gold.

In an interview shared on Instagram, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert shared his prediction on what the plan is for ADCC in 2022.

"To smash everybody."

In 2019, he was able to earn a fourth-place spot as merely a 16-year-old blue belt. Since then, he has advanced to a jiu-jitsu black belt and won grappling matches against some of the best athletes in the BJJ world, including Garry Tonon earlier this year.

#ONE157 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Tye Ruotolo WOWED the CROWD with this D'Arce choke against Garry Tonon at ONE 157! Tye Ruotolo WOWED the CROWD with this D'Arce choke against Garry Tonon at ONE 157! 💪#ONE157 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/7WwRZ9ULBQ

In the ADCC 2022 competition, Ruotolo will be competing in the men's -88 KG category against grapplers such as Vagner Rocha, Eoghan O’Flanagan, and 2019 champion Matheus Diniz.

Tye Ruotolo talks Garry Tonon submission

Earlier this year, Tye Ruotolo stunned the grappling world when the teenager rolled against Garry Tonon in ONE's submission grappling discipline. He won his debut bout. More impressive than just the win, though, was the fact that he only needed 1:37 to apply his signature D'Arce choke against the grappling veteran.

Tonon is not an easy grappler to defeat. He holds dozens of titles in BJJ tournaments and earned third in ADCC in 2019. Ruotolo made the victory look easy.

In his post-fight interview at ONE 157, Ruotolo said:

"I'll be honest, when I first took the match, I thought it was gonna take me about six or seven minutes before getting the sub. Through fight week, I was sizing up Garry. I thought he was gonna come a little bit quicker. That's what we expected. My brother got a killer D'Arce [choke] so I'm stoked to pull it off tonight, for sure."

Both ONE Championship athletes Garry Tonon and Tye Ruotolo will be competing in the ADCC's 2022 grappling competition, albeit in different weight categories. The rematch Tonon desires may have to be in a different competition.

On Twitter, Tonon requested a rematch, writing:

"Thanks to everyone that tuned in, props to tye, he's a killer. I would love to run it back one day soon."

Garry Tonon @Garry_Tonon Thanks to everyone that tuned in, props to tye, he's a killer. I would love to run it back one day soon. Thanks to everyone that tuned in, props to tye, he's a killer. I would love to run it back one day soon.

Both Tonon and Ruotolo will likely be back competing in ONE later this year after ADCC has concluded.

