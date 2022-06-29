“Every scrap we have is a bit of a war” - Kade and Tye Ruotolo on training with each other

Twin grappling phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo have impressed the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world since they were children, and they further shook up the industry further when they debuted for ONE Championship earlier this year.

The two recently competed in a pair of ONE Championship submission grappling contents and faced certified legends in their matches.

Earlier this year, Kade Ruotolo earned a unanimous decision victory over Japanese martial arts legend Shinya Aoki. Aoki holds black belts in both Judo and jiu-jitsu, and Kade was able to out-work the veteran fighter.

While at the same event, Tye Ruotolo rolled against multi-time BJJ world champion Garry Tonon. Tye made it look easy. He earned a submission in just 1:37 using his signature D'Arce Choke.

The brothers spoke with ONE Championship in a feature interview to discuss their training together and how they have improved over the years. They also talked about how their grappling exchanges have evolved to something more serious as they got older.

Speaking to ONE, Kade explained:

"As children, as kids, I think that, yeah, we loved training, it [was] fun but I wouldn’t say it’s fun anymore. It’s definitely not that fun. I think every scrap we have is a bit of a war."

Tye added how much of an advantage it is to have a twin brother to train with. He said:

"It’s nice to have a twin brother to bring with you everywhere. We’re the same size so whenever we want to drill, whenever we want to train, he’s there, right there for me. Portable training partners."

Catch the full feature interview with Kade and Tye Ruotolo below:

Kade and Tye Ruotolo on their ONE 157 matches

Twin brothers Kade and Tye Ruotolo put in impressive performances when they both competed at ONE 157. Defeating Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon puts them right at the center of the grappling world.

In the post-fight press conference, Kade discussed his match against Japanese MMA veteran Aoki. Kade said how amazing it was to work in ONE:

“It’s been unreal, to be honest with you. It’s been amazing. I’ve never been in a production like this big. The lights, the energy, and the atmosphere in the room was one of a kind. After experiencing that tonight, I just wish I was going again tomorrow.”

Tye said it was a great experience and he relished his time cornering his twin brother. In the post-fight press conference, Tye said:

"My brother and I, we’re each other’s biggest supporters and no one wants to see each other win more than each other. We're our biggest supporters and our biggest critics as well.”

Apart from submission grappling, Kade and Tye Ruotolo are possibly looking to delve into MMA in the future, which is an exciting prospect in both the MMA and grappling worlds.

