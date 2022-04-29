"Leveled up today with these legends" - Ruotolo brothers roll with Gilbert Burns ahead of ONE 157

The Ruotolo brothers have hit up some of the best grappling minds ahead of their ONE Championship debuts at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot.

Tye and Kade rolled with RVCA founder PM Tenore and former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns at the RVCA Training Center in California.

In an Instagram post, the brothers wrote:

“Leveled up today with these legends @rvcasport HQ @gilbert_burns @pmtenore.”

The Ruotolo brothers are two of the fastest rising stars in the submission grappling realm and will make their debuts on the global stage on May 20.

Tye will take on former ONE MMA title contender Garry Tonon in a submission grappling match. Meanwhile, Kade will go up against former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki.

Burns, who recently fought Khamzat Chimaev in the octagon, had nothing but love for the Ruotolo brothers. He posted:

“Had a great time yesterday at @rvcahqstore @rvca @rvcasport. It was good training and I spent time with some monsters and legends!”

The twins, admittedly, had a lot to learn after they got to roll with Burns at Tenore’s facility:

“Epic 🔥Appreciate the tips legend 🙏,” posted the brothers.

The Ruotolo brothers are enjoying ONE Championship’s grappling push

Submission grappling has always been a niche field and the discipline usually struggled to break into the global market. That was until ONE Championship pushed the sport heavily in its cards.

They may be newcomers, but big things are expected of the brothers against Aoki and Tonon. Not to put too much pressure on the 19-year-old twins, but they are seen as future superstars in ONE Championship’s illustrious Brazilian jiu-jitsu field.

ONE Championship had its first submission grappling match in May 2017 between Tonon and Aoki. It took almost a year for the discipline to get back into the promotion’s cards when Aoki took on Marat Gafurov.

The sport took a four-year hiatus under ONE Championship but returned with explosive intent in 2022 at ONE X when Danielle Kelly took on Mei Yamaguchi.

ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder also had a submission grappling match against multi-time BJJ world champion Andre Galvao at ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary show.

Another submission grappling match was fought at ONE 156 Eersel vs. Sadikovic when Mikey Musumeci submitted Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari.

