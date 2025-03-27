"Went after it like there's no tomorrow" - Fans feel the sheer energy Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen unleashed in their Manila scrap

Stamp Fairtex already hinted at her potential to become a dominant force in mixed martial arts as early as 2019.

The Thai sensation put her all-around skills on display when she faced Bi Nguyen in a women's atomweight MMA bout at ONE: Masters of Fate in November of that year, proving that she was more than just a striking specialist.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Under the bright lights of the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, the then-ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion delivered a resounding statement, proving exactly why she deserves to be respected in the all-encompassing sport.

With precision and poise, Stamp dominated the striking exchanges, systematically picking apart Nguyen on the feet. Just as impressively, she exhibited her evolving grappling skills, the thwarting the Vietnamese-American's takedown attempts with solid defense.

Nguyen showed resilience, lasting for three round, but struggled to mount any significant offense against Stamp's relentless pace and versatility.

When the final bell rang, there was no doubt that Stamp had it in the bag by way of unanimous decision.

As this duel gained traction online, fueling excitement for Stamp's next appearance, fans were left in awe of her peformance against Nguyen:

Stamp Fairtex finally returns to action at ONE 173

Fans received an early Christmas gift this year with the confirmation that Stamp Fairtex will make her long-awaited return to action in 2025.

Sidelined by a torn meniscus she sustained in training last year, the reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion is set to make her comeback at ONE 173, happening at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on August 1.

For this assignment, Stamp will put her crown on the line against interim titleholder and close friend Denice Zamboanga in a unification showdown.

