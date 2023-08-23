"Were a little off" - Brendan Schaub questions Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier's commentary during Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz fight

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub was unhappy about the commentary at UFC 292 from Joe Rogan and former double champion Daniel Cormier.

Schaub offered his review on The Schaub Show on his YouTube channel and mentioned the duo's commentary during the main card bout between bantamweights Marlon 'Chito' Vera and Pedro Munhoz. Schaub claimed that 'DC' and Rogan continued to praised Munhoz despite Vera showing greater control of the fight.

Schaub also stated that Marlon Vera won the fight comfortably and that it was all about the damage inflicted rather than a heavy volume of striking. He said:

“I think Rogan and 'DC' were a little off on the commentating there when they kept praising Pedro. He had high output and they’re like 'Chito’s' slow starts tend to hurt him and they kept alluding to that. Pedro had a lot of output which is good but it’s all about damage… 'Chito' easily won that fight.”

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier discuss if Sean O'Malley can bring stability to "murderers' row" bantamweight division

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier are thoroughly excited for what's next in the bantamweight division after Sean O'Malley shocked the world by knocking out record-breaking champion Aljamain Sterling in the second round of UFC 292's main event.

Rogan and Cormier spoke about the fight at the end of the pay-per-view. The 56-year-old commentator listed the potential challengers for the title and also labeled the division a "murderers' row":

“What a division. I mean this division is just a murderers' row. It really really is. I believe Aljo’s probably going to stay in the division and try to get a rematch, but who knows, because you’ve got Merab [Dvalishvili] there, who’s his teammate and [Marlon] ‘Chito’ Vera fighting for the title. Petr Yan lost a very close decision loss to Sean O’Malley, he’s still in the hunt. Very, very intriguing fights for the champion.”

'DC' then gave his two cents and speculated if Sean O'Malley can stabilize the volatile division:

"So can Sean O’Malley be that guy? Can he be the guy that brings stability to this division? He’s got some great challengers, though. But after watching him defend takedowns in the way that he did, it’s hard to envision those guys just wrestling him.”

