What is 10X Health System, the alternative healthcare company that told Dana White he had 10 years to live?

10X Health System, the company that told Dana White he had 10 years to live, is an alternative healthcare system that aims to 10X people's health by enhancing human performance.

The 10X team does this by identifying what essential nutrients one’s body lacks and needs to be supplemented with. Restoration, cellular repair, and regeneration is the core motto of the 10X team.

According to the company's website, 10X health systems treat the core cause of an illness in the patient rather than the symptoms. Additionally, the company does not make use of any invasive surgeries or prescription drugs.

Blood testing, Gene testing, IV therapy, supplements, etc... are some of the products and services offered by 10X Health Systems.

The blood work the UFC president was subjected to gives a complete overview of the patient’s health by analyzing 64 biomarkers.

The company professes that their blood analysis is a deep dive into a person's organ health as well as their vitamin levels. This blood work is the basis for further treatment as it gives an idea of what needs to be supplemented in the patient's body.

Wade Huston is the president of 10X Health Systems and the popular Gary Brecka is the chief human biologist for the company.

Does Dana White have any illness?

Although no major diagnosis regarding Dana White's health is known, during episode 200 of The Action Junkeez podcast, the UFC president revealed that he had sleep apnea, leg pains and issues with snoring before following the 10X System.

During the podcast, White revealed that in just ten weeks of following Gary Brecka's methods, all his health issues were resolved. The 53-year-old elaborated that, health-wise, he was now the best he had ever been.

Furthermore, Dana White added that the keto diet was one of the main things Brecka asked him to follow:

"So he [Gary Brecka] say's if you do what I tell you to do for the next ten weeks, I promise you, I'll change your whole life... So I did everything he said to the letter. [After following Breckas methods] I lost thirty pounds, my legs were so f****d up thirteen weeks ago [ it's better now]... no more sleep apnea, I don't snore anymore... Every thing is gone in ten f*****g weeks... I'm on keto, I'm on the keto diet... This is what Gary Brecka told me... There are essential fats your body needs or you'll die, there is essential amino acids... there is no such thing as an essential carbohydrate... I've never felt better... I feel like I'm 35-years-old again."

