What is A.J. McKee's Bellator 286 opponent Spike Carlyle's UFC record?

Former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee made a successful lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286.

Carlyle, 29, is a three-fight UFC veteran with a 1-2 record in the promotion. Nicknamed 'The Crucifixion', Carlyle made a sensational UFC debut in February 2020, scoring an impressive first-round TKO win over Aalon Cruz.

However, the Californian was released from the promotion after suffering back-to-back decision losses to Billy Quarantillo and Bill Algeo thereafter.

Following his UFC departure, Spike Carlyle went on to compete in multiple promotions including Legacy Fighting Alliance, Golden Boy Promotions, Cage Warriors, Rizin Fighting Federation, and Bellator. He had an impressive run with these promotions, compiling five straight stoppage victories.

A.J. McKee grinds out a dominant decision win over Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286

Spike Carlyle finds himself in the loss column once again after suffering a unanimous decision loss to A.J. McKee in the recently concluded Bellator 286 headliner.

With the victory, A.J. McKee(19-1), who made his lightweight debut, returned to his winning ways after dropping the featherweight title to Patricio Freire in April earlier this year.

Spike Carlyle had a strong start to the fight as he came out swinging from the opening bell. However, the former champion fought fire with fire by responding with relentless pressure.

The two traded shots early in the matchup and engaged in exciting grappling transitions when the bout hit the canvas. While both men displayed tremendous toughness, McKee began to have more success as the fight progressed with 'The Crucifixion' struggling to keep up with his pace.

There were moments in the fight when 'Mercenary' had Carlyle in trouble. However, Carlyle was able to weather the storm and last till the end. The fight went the distance and McKee was awarded a unanimous decision (29-26, 30-26, 30-27).

Despite the loss, Carlyle displayed tremendous heart in this fight as he was looking for what would have been the biggest victory of his young professional career. However, the 29-year-old also missed weight for this matchup by 0.6 pounds, hitting the scales at 156.6lbs.

Meanwhile, A.J. McKee looks set to continue his run at lightweight unless he's offered a title shot at featherweight once again. 'Mercenary' could also be involved in the upcoming lightweight Grand Prix following his latest win.

