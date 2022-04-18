Watch: Ex-UFC fighter Spike Carlyle kisses opponent's head after choking him out on RIZIN FF debut 

Spike Carlyle, a former UFC fighter, faced Koji Takeda in his RIZIN FF debut on April 17 in Japan. 'The Alpha Ginger' put Takeda to sleep with a slick guillotine choke in the first round and went on to kiss his opponent's head as the referee intervened.

Spike Carlyle scored an impressive first-round TKO win in UFC debut against Aalon Cruz at UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo in February 2020. Carlyle fought two more times the same year, and was abrubtly released after dropping consecutive unanimous decisions against Billy Quarantillo and Bill Algeo.

'The Alpha Ginger' returned to his home promotion, the LFA, and defeated Batsumberel Dagvadorj via a first-round rear-naked choke. A couple of victories later, Carlyle got an opportunity to fight Dan Moret at Bellator 272, replacing Ricardo Seixas.

He defeated Dan Moret via a third-round rear-naked choke after an absolute war that went back-and-forth. His successful RIZIN debut marked Carlyle's fifth victory in a row since being released from the UFC in 2020.

Fighting in Japan has always been Spike Carlyle's aim

Growing up in the PRIDE era, fighting in Japan has always been a dream for Carlyle. The Californian has had his eyes set on RIZIN since his UFC release in 2020.

Carlyle took his release in his stride and was optimistic about a fighting career in Japan. The former UFC fighter said in an Instagram announcement:

“The UFC was a great experience and great opportunity. I loved it. But people who truly know me know that my heart’s desire has always been to fight in Japan, that is my goal. I think God maybe ordained everything to happen as so because who knows if I would’ve won my next fight which I know I would’ve won my next fight. If I would’ve stayed with the UFC, I might never have the opportunity to go to Japan.”

