What is AEW and Bellator star Jake Hager's MMA record?

Jake Hager is one of the biggest success stories to come out of Bellator MMA in recent times. The famed WWE and AEW wrestler, also known as Jack Swagger and Jake Strong, has had a great start to his professional MMA career.

He is currently competing in the heavyweight division at Bellator MMA and is ranked number 10 in the Bellator Heavyweight rankings. The former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler had his debut fight against J. W. Kiser in 2019. He won the fight in the first round via arm-triangle choke.

He went on to win his next fight against T. J. Jones via arm-triangle choke as well. After four fights in his professional career, Jake Hager remains undefeated.

However, there was a minor setback in his fight against Anthony Garett, which ended in a No Contest after some accidental groin strikes from Hager. He then came back strong to defeat Brandon Calton in a close three-round affair. The judges awarded Hager a split-decision victory in the October 2020 fight.

Jake Hager hasn't fought since then and currently has a record of 3-0-1. It's an amazing accomplishment for a man who had no prior experience in MMA. He is still active as a wrestler for All Elite Wrestling, where he competes alongside several other famous stars including Chris Jericho.

Also read: Jake Hager on Chris Jericho being an 'unselfish top guy,' WWE underutilizing him, and more (Exclusive)

Jake Hager calls out MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko for a fight

While he might not have much experience in the ring, Jake Hager knows how to get people talking. When retired legendary fighter Fedor Emelianenko announced a comeback fight for October 23rd, Hager pounced on the opportunity to put his hat in the ring.

He trolled his fans by putting up a fake announcement for a fight between him and Fedor. Interestingly, the fight is a real possibility, and his fans would love to watch him battle it out against one of the greatest to have ever done it in MMA.

Edited by Jack Cunningham