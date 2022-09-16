What was Alen Amedovski's record before joining the UFC?

After joining the UFC back in 2019, Alen Amedovski was unbeaten in his eight professional MMA bouts, having a perfect 8-0 record. However, Amedovski has struggled in his new organization, failing to beat any of his opponents in the UFC. He has lost three fights in a row since joining.

The North-Macedonian lost his debut fight against Krzysztof Jotko at UFC on ESPN+ 7: Overeem vs. Oleinik. He continued his losing streak against John Phillips and Joseph Holmes. The 34-year-old competed in Bellator and won two bouts in the organization before joining the UFC. Amedovski managed to beat Will Fleury and Ibrahim Mané while fighting under the Bellator banner.

Alen Amedovski is set to face Joseph Pyfer this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song. Pyfer has fought in Dana White's Contender Series twice and will make his official UFC debut this weekend against Amedovski.

The North Macedonian is surely at risk of losing his UFC contract should he fail to beat 'Bodybagz' at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song. Not many unranked fighters can survive losing four fights in a row, with the regular UFC cut-off being three consecutive losses.

Watch Amedovski talk about the upcoming bout here:

The 34-year-old is seemingly confident he can win despite his current form in the UFC. Joseph Pyfer will be making his first official walk to the octagon, so Amedovski has seemingly been given a winable bout this weekend with the pressure of his UFC contract being very real.

When did Alen Amedovski make his professional MMA debut and whom did he beat?

As mentioned, Alen Amedovski had a perfect career before joining the UFC, making his professional debut back in 2012. The 34-year-old competed at Federazione Italiana Kickboxing and faced Simone Tosatto, who had a 0-5 professional MMA record at the time.

Amedovski, of course, beat Tosatto, finishing the journeyman via TKO in the very first round of the North Macedonian's debut bout. After winning the 2012 fight, the 34-year-old remained unbeaten until 2019 but suffered his first loss after transitioning into the UFC.

Alen Amedovski trains in Italy, so many of his early bouts took place in and around the country. However, the 34-year-old was born in North Macedonia and proudly represented the nation during his fights.

Edited by micah.curtis85