UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song fight week schedule, full card, predictions, and betting odds

The UFC is returning to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song fight card. The event is set to go down on September 17, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for the fans.

Headlining the card will be a bantamweight bout between No.4-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen and No.10-ranked Yadong Song. While Sandhagen will enter the bout hoping to enter the title conversation, Song will look to continue his climb up the divisional ladder with a convincing victory.

In the co-main event, No.8-ranked featherweight contender Giga Chikadze will return to action to take on the No.12-seeded Sodiq Yusuff. Expect his bout to an a thrilling battle as both fighters look to work their way up the rankings.

Check out the Media Day and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Media Day

Media Day interactions with fighters are likely to take place on Wednesday, September 14, and can be watched live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch accounts.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

Official weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, September 16, and can be followed live on the aforementioned platforms.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for UFC events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

Check out the full card and betting odds for UFC Fight Night Sandhagen vs. Song below.

UFC Fight Night Sandhagen vs. Song main card

(Bantamweight) Cory Sandhagen -195 [favorite] vs. Song Yadong +165

(Featherweight) Giga Chikadze -195 [favorite] vs. Sodiq Yusuff +165

(Middleweight) Chidi Njokuani +100 vs. Gregory Rodrigues -120 [favorite]

(Featherweight) Andre Fili -132 [favorite] vs. Bill Algeo +115

(Heavyweight) Tanner Boser -205 [favorite] vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira +175

UFC Fight Night Sandhagen vs. Song preliminary card

(Middleweight) Anthony Hernandez -170 [favorite] vs. Marc-Andre Barriault +145

(Middleweight) Joe Pyfer -333 [favorite] vs. Alen Amedovski +230

(Women's Bantamweight) Aspen Ladd -120 [favorite] vs. Sara McMann +100

(Women's Strawweight) Loma Lookboonmee -230 [favorite] vs. Diana Belbita +195

(Women's Flyweight) Mariya Agapova +110 vs. Gillian Robertson -130 [favorite]

Main card predictions for UFC Fight Night Sandhagen vs. Song

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Mariya Agapova and Gillian Robertson will head into their battle hoping to rebound from their recent losses inside the octagon. Both fighters have had a poor run of form recently. Agapova is 2-4 in her last six bouts, whereas Robertson is 3-3 in her last six.

This fight is tough to call considering their recent performances, but Agapova is expected to get her hands raised.

Verdict: Mariya Agapova

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Andre Fili will be looking to snap a three-fight winless run that includes two losses and a no contest.

His opponent, Bill Algeo, is riding a two-fight win streak that includes a second-round technical knockout of Herbert Burns in his last outing in July.

Both fighters have lacked consistency in the recent past. However, Algeo has clearly shown some improvements to his game and is expected to pick up another win on Saturday.

Verdict: Bill Algro

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Chidi Njokuani will enter the octagon on the back of four straight stoppage victories. A product of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), 'Chidi Bang Bang' ended his last two fights with first-round knockouts.

Gregory Rodrigues scored a first-round knockout of Dusko Todorovic in June to bounce back from his loss to split-decision to Armen Petrosyan earlier this year. 'RoboCop' is currently 3-1 under the promotional banner and holds two stoppage wins.

Both fighters possess brutal knockout power but Njokuani has momentum on his side given his recent performances inside the cage. That said, we expect Njokuani to continue his unbeaten run inside the UFC octagon.

Verdict: Chidi Njokuani

Giga Chikadze vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Giga Chikadze dropped a unanimous decision against Calvin Kattar in January that halted his climb up the divisional ladder momentarily. The loss ended his nine-fight win streak and he is now angling to regain some momentum.

Sodiq Yusuff, on the other hand, will be aiming for his second straight win since falling to Arnold Allen via decision in early 2021.

Expect this bout to be a striking spectacle, with Chikadze having a slight edge given his extensive kickboxing experience. This fight is tough to call, but the Georgian is expected to get his hands raised.

Verdict: Giga Chikadze

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Cory Sandhagen suffered two consecutive defeats after winning seven of his first eight bouts in the promotion. Song Yadong, meanwhile, will look to pick up his fourth straight win inside the octagon.

Sandhagen is a betting favorite in this one. However, Yadong has certainly looked more impressive recently, finishing two of his last three opponents. The young Chinese standout is expected to continue his strong form and pull off another victory next Saturday.

Verdict: Song Yadong

