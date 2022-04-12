What was Alexander Volkanovski's weight during his rugby career?

Alexander Volkanovski made his third successful title defense at UFC 273 this past weekend. He defeated 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung via fourth-round TKO in dominant fashion.

The UFC featherweight kingpin is slowly forging into one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. However, it wasn't long ago that the Aussie was a rugby player and weighed around 214 pounds.

In fact, he started fighting to keep himself fit and take the extra weight off his body. He is now the No.2 ranked fighter on the men's P4P list and is considered one of the greatest featherweights of all time.

Volkanovski has previously said that during the pre-season of rugby league, he wanted to stay fit and, to do so, started training in MMA. 'The Great' also corrected Joe Rogan for the UFC color commentator, who often referred to Volkanovski's rugby form as 240 pounds.

Here's what the 33-year-old said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast:

"I actually started MMA as a kid to keep fit while I was playing rugby league. That was when I was 214 pounds. So, that's something that obviously, when I am fighting and you say 240."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski talk to Joe Rogan in the video below:

Alexander Volkanovski is open to a move up to lightweight

Volkanovski has taken on a host of big names in the featherweight division and has beaten them. He has won all 11 of his fights in the UFC and is on a 21-fight winning streak in professional MMA.

He has bettered some of the biggest names in 145-pound history. Victories over Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Max Holloway, Brian Ortega and 'The Korean Zombie' showed off his incredible dominance in his current weight class.

The Aussie is looking to stay active and wants to test his mettle in the lightweight division. He teased a move up to 155 pounds after his win against Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273.

A few fighters have been champions in two weight classes in the UFC. Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes have done it before. Volkanovski wants to join that elite group of names.

It will be interesting to see if Alexander Volkanovski eventually moves up in weight and gives it a shot at lightweight gold. Given his previous weight and experience in other divisions, the move is certainly conceivable.

Fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on what the featherweight champion does next after his phenomenal performance this past weekend.

