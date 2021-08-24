What is Alistair Overeem's kickboxing record?

After parting ways with the UFC, Alistair Overeem is set to return to his roots. Ahead of his return to kickboxing after eleven long years, let's take a look at his record in the sport thus far. Overeem has ten wins and four losses in his professional kickboxing career and also happens to be the first fighter to hold world titles in MMA and K-1 kickboxing at the same time.

Overeem has joined the heavyweight division of kickboxing promotion GLORY. He is set to make his promotional debut against Rico Verhoeven at GLORY Collision 3 on October 23, 2021. The fight will take place in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Alistair Overeem told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour his first post-UFC fight will be against dominant GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven.



The kickboxing bout is scheduled to take place in the Netherlands on Oct. 23. pic.twitter.com/Gilplp3AGc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 23, 2021

Alistair Overeem began competing in MMA and kickboxing simultaneously in 1999 and continued to do so until 2010. At one point in time, he was considered by many to be the best kickboxer in the world. In 2011, Overeem made his much-anticipated octagon debut at UFC 141 against former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. 'The Reem' shocked the world by violently stopping Lesnar in the first round of the fight.

Alistair Overeem is set to fight for the heavyweight title in GLORY debut

After competing inside the octagon for a decade, Overeem was finally released by the UFC after his TKO loss to Alexander Volkov in February this year. He has now signed a multi-fight deal with GLORY Kickboxing and will be seen in action in October.

“We are extremely excited for Alistair Overeem to join GLORY. Alistair is one of the most well-rounded and decorated heavyweight fighters of all time. Today marks a historic day for the sport, and most importantly for GLORY fans, with upcoming exciting fights that everyone will want to see,” GLORY chairman Pierre Andurand said in an official statement.

During a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Alistair Overeem announced that he is scheduled to make his debut against Verhoeven in a fight for the heavyweight title.

"Next fight is announced. Next fight is booked. Next fight is final. We will be challenging for the GLORY Heavyweight Kickboxing title. October 23. In the Netherlands, in my backyard. It's going to be awesome. It's going to be against Rico (Verhoeven), and I'm very excited," said Alistair Overeem.

Catch Alistair Overeem's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh