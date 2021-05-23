What is 'American Fighter' and how is it related with the UFC?

American Fighter is an action movie promoted by actor George Kosturos during the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt. The movie is now available on VoD and in theaters.

AMERICAN FIGHTER @TommyFlanagan (also one of the film producers) as illegal fights promoter McClellen



The film is released on May 21 in USA in selected theaters (list of theaters in the post) and on streaming services and on May 25 on Blu-ray/DVD

American Fighter traces the journey of college wrestler Ali, who is thrown into the world of underground fighting when dealing with a cash crunch. Ali must survive in a world where "anything goes" to help his ill mother.

Watch the trailer for American Fighter below:

Ali soon starts a rollercoaster journey in the world of underground fighting. The story narrates how Ali adapts to underground fighting and strives to beat the toughest opponents to provide for his ailing mother.

The movie features George Kosturos as the protagonist along with Allison Paige, Tom Flanagan and Sean Patrick Flanery.

Which UFC fighters have featured in movies?

UFC fighters find themselves playing action roles in movies because of their natural combat ability.

For instance, former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, as Batroc. 'Rush' has also featured in Death Warrior, Kickboxer: Vengeance and Never Surrender.

'The Natural' Randy Couture has had a great career in Hollywood as well. The former multi-divisional champion was part of the 'The Expendables' series, acting alongside the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. He has also played roles in Cradle 2 the Grave, 3 Geezers, Hijacked, and The Scorpion King 2.

Ronda Rousey has also had a successful career in Hollywood. 'Rowdy' usually plays a role revolving around extreme action and combat. She has carried out commendable performances in movies like The Expendables 3, Fast and Furious 7, Mile 22, and Entourage.