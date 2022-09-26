What is the beef between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano about?

It was Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg who fired the first shot which ignited the latest beef with former UFC athlete Cat Zingano. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Cyborg claimed that Zingano didn't really want to fight her.

The women's featherweight champion claimed that 'Alpha' has been running from her for quite a while now:

“Cat Zingano [has] been running, been running for a little while. All the time Bellator talk[s] to me, ok next is going to be Cat Zingano and then change, and then going to be Cat Zingano and then Arlene Blencowe ... and then Sinead [Kavanagh]. So she always say[s] 'I want to fight one more fight, one more fight next' and then never ready.”

Watch the full Cris Cyborg interview below:

In a recent Tweet, the American responded to Cyborg's claims that she was running from a fight. Zingano suggested that it was the Brazilian who was in fact running away to boxing when 'Alpha' finally landed a title shot:

"This b***h left to [the] boxing right when I earned my title shot against her and says I’m running?! That’s one way out of drug tests you f***ing juice box."

Earlier this year, in an interview with MMA Junkie, 'Alpha' revealed that she was never offered a fight with the champion.

When Cat Zingano said that proper drug testing should be done if a fight between her and Cris Cyborg is booked

During a pre-fight interview for her Bellator 282 fight with Pam Sorenson, 'Alpha' revealed that she wanted independent drug testing to be enforced if a fight between her and the reigning women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg was booked:

"I just think independent testing for both of us with a independent resource [should be enforced] just [for] making sure there are no biases... and making sure everything is safe and fair."

Watch Zingano list her conditions for a Cris Cyborg fight below:

Cyborg has been popped for using banned substances multiple times in the past. According to a 2016 report by MMA Fighting, USADA spokesperson Ryan Madden confirmed that the MMA fighter tested positive for a banned diuretic called spironolactone.

According to a report by Bloody Elbow, The 37-year-old was also fined $2500 in 2011 after the California State Athletic Commission suspended the athlete's license due to her testing positive for stanozolol metabolites.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far