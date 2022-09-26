Create

What is the beef between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano about?

Cat Zingano (left) Cris Cyborg (right) (image courtesy @alphacatzingano @criscyborg Instagram)
Ujwal Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 26, 2022 08:26 AM EDT

It was Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg who fired the first shot which ignited the latest beef with former UFC athlete Cat Zingano. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Cyborg claimed that Zingano didn't really want to fight her.

The women's featherweight champion claimed that 'Alpha' has been running from her for quite a while now:

“Cat Zingano [has] been running, been running for a little while. All the time Bellator talk[s] to me, ok next is going to be Cat Zingano and then change, and then going to be Cat Zingano and then Arlene Blencowe ... and then Sinead [Kavanagh]. So she always say[s] 'I want to fight one more fight, one more fight next' and then never ready.”

Watch the full Cris Cyborg interview below:

youtube-cover

In a recent Tweet, the American responded to Cyborg's claims that she was running from a fight. Zingano suggested that it was the Brazilian who was in fact running away to boxing when 'Alpha' finally landed a title shot:

"This b***h left to [the] boxing right when I earned my title shot against her and says I’m running?! That’s one way out of drug tests you f***ing juice box."
This b***h left to boxing right when I earned my title shot against her and says I’m running?! That’s one way out of drug tests you fucking juice box twitter.com/mmajunkie/stat…

Earlier this year, in an interview with MMA Junkie, 'Alpha' revealed that she was never offered a fight with the champion.

When Cat Zingano said that proper drug testing should be done if a fight between her and Cris Cyborg is booked

During a pre-fight interview for her Bellator 282 fight with Pam Sorenson, 'Alpha' revealed that she wanted independent drug testing to be enforced if a fight between her and the reigning women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg was booked:

"I just think independent testing for both of us with a independent resource [should be enforced] just [for] making sure there are no biases... and making sure everything is safe and fair."

Watch Zingano list her conditions for a Cris Cyborg fight below:

youtube-cover

Cyborg has been popped for using banned substances multiple times in the past. According to a 2016 report by MMA Fighting, USADA spokesperson Ryan Madden confirmed that the MMA fighter tested positive for a banned diuretic called spironolactone.

According to a report by Bloody Elbow, The 37-year-old was also fined $2500 in 2011 after the California State Athletic Commission suspended the athlete's license due to her testing positive for stanozolol metabolites.

Edited by John Cunningham

