What bow does Joe Rogan use to hunt with?

Joe Rogan is famous for being a UFC color commentator, comedian and podcast host, among other things. However, he is also known for his love of bowhunting.

Rogan is an avid believer in the philosophy of 'eat what you kill' and regularly partakes in hunting adventures across the United States. The jiu-jitsu black belt took to Twitter to address the controversy surrounding his hunting activities back in 2014:

"Dear folks mad at me for hunting: I only hunt things I eat and my goal is to personally ethically harvest all the meat I eat at home"

Controversy aside, the hunting fraternity and most of Rogan's devout fans from his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, have embraced his reasoning and endeavored to understand the effort that goes into hunting.

Along similar lines, there is much curiosity surrounding Rogan's hunting equipment, primarily his bow. According to archerydude.com, he currently uses the PSE EVO NTN 33, designed by renowned archer John Dudley.

The bow is custom-made to Rogan's preferences. The first production model was also named Rogan 001. It employs a D.T. rest mount, a precise lock cable guard, and parallel limbs to decrease hand vibration. An optimized fall-away riser shelf, a direct drive rest cord connector and a comfortable synthetic grip all make it a great weapon of choice.

Rogan supplements his bow with the Spot Hogg Fast Eddy Sight, a Carter Target 4 release aid and a Bee Stinger stabilizer.

"It's a hard thing to do" - Joe Rogan on the difficulty of hunting

Despite being equipped with the best gear and learning from the best coaches such as John Dudley, Joe Rogan believes that hunting is no easy task. He has also collaborated with legendary hunter Cameron Hanes, courtesy of a sponsorship with Under Armour.

Rogan spoke on an episode of JRE of the difficulties that hunting entails:

"I work hard. It's a hard thing to do, to f*****g kill an elk. No, they [people] don't [realize it]. Like there's clips of me online, and the clip is like a minute-long and it seems like, oh look, how easy. You don't see stalking him for hours, you don't see the hundreds of hours of shooting arrows, the coaching from John Dudley, all the reading archery articles and keeping your mindset clear."

However, the payoff is worth it. Not only does Joe Rogan fulfill his philosophy of eating what he hunts, but a hunt also lasts him about half a year. Rogan also mentioned on the episode about how he schedules two hunts a year and aims to return with an elk each time.

Catch the complete segment on hunting on The Joe Rogan Experience:

