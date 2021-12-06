What is Bursitis, the alleged condition that forced Tommy Fury to withdraw from Jake Paul fight?

Tommy Fury has pulled out of his scheduled boxing match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' posted a video to his Twitter account where blasted heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's half-brother for withdrawing from the contest. In the video, Paul also claimed that Fury had pulled out of the contest due to 'a bad case of Bursitis':

"It is official. Tommy Fury is boxing's biggest b***h. he has pulled out of the fight. The Furys' have pulled out of the fight due to 'a medical condition'. Who knows what the f**k is going on in that camp? I think he has a bad case of Bursitis. I couldn't believe the news at first, it still doesn't even seem real. He fumbled the biggest bag of his life," said Jake Paul.

Bursitis is a condition that causes inflammation in fluid-filled sacs called bursae. These sacs are present all over the human body. This condition usually occurs in the knee, shoulders, hips or the elbow area. Bursitis is usually caused by an injury or overuse of a body part.

Although Paul has alleged that Bursitis was the reason for 'TNT's pullout, Fury has another story to tell. In his statement, the 22-year-old cited a broken rib and a chest infection as the reasons for his withdrawal from the December 18th fight:

"I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib. I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to still happen more than anything."

Tyron Woodley will replace Tommy Fury for the December 18th fight against Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has decided to step-in on short notice to take on Jake Paul. The fight will give 'The Chosen One' a chance to avenge his first loss to Paul back in August.

'The Problem Child' has stated that he will reward Wooldey with an extra $500,000 if the 39-year-old manages to knock him out in their second encounter.

