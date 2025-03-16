"What CAN’T you do??", "Alex Irwin" - Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski casually removing "diamond python" from his house

MMA fans have taken notice of Alexander Volkanovski removing a snake from his house. Volkanovski was praised by many for his bravery and careful handling of the situation.

Ad

Volkanovski recently resorted to social media to share a video of himself catching a snake at home. The Australian then wrapped the reptile around his neck before handing it over to his friend. He captioned the post, writing:

''Another diamond python on the farm, moved this guy from the house this afternoon''

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one fan writing:

''What CAN’T you do?? Legend!''

Another one referred Volkanovski to the legendary Steve Irwin, writing:

''ALEX IRWIN''

Other fans wrote:

''They need to be really really careful, that snake is in a lot of danger just by being close to an Australian, especially one who shows up short notice.''

Ad

''Thank you for being so understanding of how to handle this beautiful reptile. Diamond pythons are, like all reptiles, important to our ecosystem. Thanks again''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @alexvolkanovski on Instagram]

As for the MMA scene, following two failed attempts at the lightweight title against reigning champion Islam Makhachev, Volkanovski returned at UFC 298 last year to defend his featherweight title against emerging contender Ilia Topuria, who came into the title fight full of confidence.

Ad

Topuria stunned everyone by knocking out Volkanovski in the second round to capture the 145-pound belt.

Volkanovski will now compete for the featherweight title vacated by Topuria, who intends to move up to pursue his dream of becoming a two-division champion. Volkanovski will face another top contender Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Alexander Volkanovski plans to make a strong comeback

Despite being one of the greatest featherweights to ever compete in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski's recent cage appearances haven't gone as planned. He is 1-3 in his last four MMA appearances.

Ad

Volkanovski spoke to Brett Okamoto on ESPN MMA's YouTube channel ahead of his upcoming fight with Diego Lopes at UFC 314 next month, expressing confidence in his return.

''You are going to ask yourself like, ‘All right, this is unfamiliar territory, an unfamiliar feeling. Have you lost it? What’s going on? You must not want it anymore. I was like, ‘No, not really. I remember that I have accepted that I’m having the break, but have you accepted that you’re done? ‘No, I haven’t. I’ll be back. I’ll flip the switch, but will you flip the switch?’...I’m going to get the belt back, I’m going to defend, and that’s just going to add to my legacy and add to the story.'' [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's full comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.