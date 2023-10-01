What does Canelo Alvarez's back tattoo mean? All of the Mexican's inks and their significance

Undisputed boxing super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is fond of tattoos. While the exact number of tattoos on his body is hard to ascertain, it is reported that the Mexican has been inked 15 times.

Alvarez has three tattoos on his back. He has tattooed a very inspiring quote on his back about destiny which says:

"Destiny is not a matter of chance, it's a matter of choice. Life is hard but never give up. Keep on fighting and always believe in yourself to achieve your dreams."

The quote certainly puts emphasis on person's choices to achieve greatness. Moreover, Alvarez thinks hardwork is the key to fulfill your dreams.

Canelo Alvarez also has the date 28 December 2017 tattooed on his neck along with what seems to be a part of his wings. Apart from the tattoos on his back, Alvarez has 'No Boxing No Life' tattooed on his arm. Moreover, the Mexican has portraits of his daughters and a rose as well on his arms.

The undisputed super middleweight champion loves to get tattoos that hold great significance for him. Some time ago, Alvarez had a message from his grandmother tattooed. The tattoo says, 'I love you' with a heart next to it.

Canelo Alvarez also has a matching tattoo with his partner Fernanda Gomez. The couple have a crown on their arms with the date 23 November 2014 in Roman letters which seems to be a special date for the couple.

Canelo Alvarez makes history against Jermell Charlo

The Mexican returned to the boxing ring against Jermell Charlo last night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Charlo was expected to be a cause of concern for Alvarez because of his size and speed, the undisputed super middleweight champion ended up winning the bout with relative ease.

Alvarez looked in control throughout the fight and even knocked down Charlo in the seventh round. On the flip side, 'Iron Man' struggled to find his feet in the fight and was barely trying to survive by the looks of it. As a result, the Mexican secured a unanimous decision victory and became the first man the defend his undiputed super middleweight title three times in the four-belt era.

