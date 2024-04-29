What is Canelo Alvarez's diet? Protein bars, veganism and more

Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest pugilistic talents of this generation and of all time. The Mexican holds an evolving pro-boxing record of 60-2-2 with wins against big names including Gennadiy Golovkin, Billy Joe Saunders, and Callum Smith.

He has gained champing status in four weight classes during his career and is the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Alvarez is set to face the undefeated Jaime Munguia on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez had once implemented a mostly vegan diet during fight camps after watching 'The Game Changers', a documentary professing the benefits of incorporating a plant-based diet. However, he stopped committing to the practice after his loss to Dmitrii Bivol.

What is Canelo Alvarez's diet?

Prior to his loss to Dmitrii Bivol, Canelo Alvarez used to commit to a mostly vegan diet during his training champs. He relied on vegan protein during the week and consumed fish and chicken on weekends.

In a 2022 interview with ESPN, before his fight with the Russian, Alvarez had said:

"I eat [a vegan diet] all week now and if one day the opportunity presents to eat red meat, chicken, or whatever, I'll have no problem with that. But I do try to keep vegan right now."

Speaking to GQ in 2016, the boxing maestro also mentioned that he consumed low-calorie, high-water, and fiber fruits and even vegetables including cucumber and Jaicama in between his meals.

However, since the loss, he has given away with implementing a mostly vegan diet. Speaking to ESPN in the lead-up to his trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin, the 33-year-old confirmed that he was no longer restricting himself to a plant-based diet.

Alvarez's current food pattern is based more on seafood and protein bars. In an appearance on First We Feast on YouTube, the pugilistic legend revealed his diet, while giving special mention to the effectiveness of protein bars:

"I think these types of protein bars, I mean when you are very hungry or you're busy like me, I like to play golf, I think taking one in your backpack, with your gear while you are at the halfway point, you can eat one to last the 18 holes. My diet is simple. Complex, but simple. In the morning I eat egg whites with ham. In the afternoon, fish and vegetables. At night I eat the same thing, fish and vegetables. That's practically my diet."

Catch Canelo Alvarez's comments below: