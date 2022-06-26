"I get tired"- Canelo Alvarez on why he lost against Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez has claimed that one of the main reasons he lost to Dmitry Bivol is because he experienced fatigue during the fight. Canelo lost a 12-round unanimous decision against Bivol back on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bivol outboxed and outlanded Alvarez throughout the contest, with many believing the bout should have been scored wider in favour of the Russian. Apart from landing some solid uppercuts early in the fight, Canelo was unable to significantly hurt his opponent.

Watch the fight highlights for Canelo vs. Bivol:

Here's what Canelo said in an interview with Fight Hub TV:

"I get tired, that's it. I can train like, usually, but it is what it is, like I say, I lost. But I'm gonna get my chance again."

Watch the full interview here:

Before Canelo Alvarez can schedule a rematch with Bivol, he must first defeat his long-term rival Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17. Canelo and Golovkin will meet for a third time at the T-Mobile Arena where the Mexican superstar will defend his Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship.

Canelo Alvarez plans to move back up to 175 lbs

Canelo continued by expressing how he plans to move back up to the light heavyweight division to take on Bivol:

"I don't want excuses, I want to fight in his divsion."

Many believe that the former pound-for-pound king is not physically big enough to compete at 175lbs. However, it is fair to assume that Canelo still has ambitions of becoming undisputed at light heavyweight.

Meanwhile, Bivol has openly stated that he would be willing to rematch Alvarez at 168 lbs for the Mexican's super middleweight belts. The Russian has claimed numerous times that he is capable of dropping down in weight. There have also been rumors of Bivol facing Joshua Buatsi later this year.

On the other hand, with Artur Beterbiev recently knocking out Joe Smith Jr., an undisputed fight between Bivol and Beterbiev is plausible for late 2022 or early 2023 as well. Therefore, Canelo could also end up facing the winner for all the belts at 175lbs.

