What do Carlos Prates' tattoos mean? Exploring the meaning behind UFC star's inkwork

Carlos Prates is a star in the making in the UFC, as evidenced by his knockout prowess over the years in his professional career. Prates is one of the top fighters from the 'Fighting Nerds' gym to compete in the promotion who hasn't tasted defeat in the octagon yet.

Ad

Prates will look to improve his ranking with a potential win over No. 7-ranked Ian Machado Garry in a welterweight bout. The two are set to headline UFC Kansas City this weekend at T-Mobile Center.

What do Carlos Prates' tattoos mean?

Carlos Prates is a free-spirited individual with numerous tattoos on his body. Prates spent his early years in Thailand, where he developed his Muay Thai skills, gaining the ability to knock opponents unconscious. The Brazilian is inspired by 'Muay Thai,' which is inked on his chest.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Prates has an Ogun tattoo above his chest. Some African faiths believe Ogun is a warrior and a strong metalworking spirit. The Brazilian, who came from a poor background, also had 'Nothing can stop me’ written on the side of his neck.

Ad

Prates covered his entire back with four clowns ahead of the Neil Magny bout at UFC Vegas 100 last year. Three of them were different variations of 'The Joker' from DC comics, while the fourth was 'Sweet Tooth' from the video game series Twisted Metal. He got his nickname, 'The Nightmare,' inked above his clown tattoos.

Ad

Prates has full-sleeve tattoos all over both arms. The 31-year-old has a crafty skull on top of a mysterious female figure on his left. Meanwhile, his right arm bears the image of an angelic kid with the words 'one life no choice' written underneath. He also has the word 'danger' written on his left leg.

As for the MMA scene, Prates holds a professional record of 21-6 and is 4-0 in the promotion. Notably, in his current 11-fight win streak, 10 of them came via knockout finishes. In his last octagon outing against Magny, he secured an opening-round knockout win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.