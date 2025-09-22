What is Carlos Ulberg’s ethnicity? Tracing the UFC light heavyweight’s heritage, parents, and personal life

Carlos Ulberg is aiming to secure his position as the next light heavyweight title challenger by defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth. The Fight Night card will take place on Sept. 27 at RAC Arena in Western Australia.
Ulberg holds a professional record of 13 wins and one loss. He is currently on an impressive eight-fight win streak. In his most recent MMA outing at UFC London earlier this year, the 34-year-old defeated Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision.
What is Carlos Ulberg’s ethnicity?
Carlos Ulberg was born on Nov. 17, 1990, in Auckland, New Zealand, to parents of Samoan, Maori, and German origin. Notably, Ulberg grew up in several foster care facilities, which had a significant impact on his life. In a past interview with RNZ, the Kiwi revealed that his father helped him get into combat sports through tough boxing drills:
''He started that for me, that engine going for me. The Ulbergs, they were known in Samoa for being the fighters. So I was like, if my family is known for that, why don't I just continue that too. It started from a very young age. That was just me being physical. I was always known for breaking stuff. Every home I went to. Known for breaking something, or breaking someone."
When Carlos Ulberg talked about his choice to decline 'The Bachelor'
Carlos Ulberg pursued a career in combat sports as well as a number of other endeavors, like modeling and rugby. During the early days of his MMA career, Ulberg made an appearance on the reality TV show 'Game of Bros,' which sparked an opportunity to join 'The Bachelor: New Zealand.' However, the Kiwi rejected it. In a previous interview with Daily Mail Australia, he explained his decision:
''I’ve been a practical person my whole life, and I enjoy the thrill of getting punched in the face or delivering a few punches...I get [marriage proposals] all the time. You should see my messages. It’s filled with women.''
