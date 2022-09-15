What did Chael Sonnen say about Brazil?

The UFC king of trash-talking Chael Sonnen has a long, albeit controversial history with Brazil. 'The American Gangster' has always been one to talk smack about Brazilian fighters and Brazil in general.

During a Q&A session during the UFC 145 pay-per-view, UFC's favorite heel ridiculed Brazilians by suggesting that they don't even have access to basic amenities.

Sonnen said that he was going to gift them grooming essentials such as soaps and shampoos when he goes to Brazil for his UFC 148 fight with Anderson Silva:

"I'm trying to merge the two countries in a way... For example, I bought packets of soap for them. No! Like they don't have it, I just want to help. I bought shampoo and I bought them dental floss."

Watch Chael Sonnen trash talk Brazil below:

In another interview, Sonnen blasted 'The Spider' for bowing to his opponents after fights. The Oregon native stated that bowing was never a part of Brazilian tradition.

He added that people were sure to get pickpocketed if they bowed in the south American nation:

"Anderson is a fraud. He is a liar and he is a thief. This guy is not from a bowing culture, you bow in Brazil, they hit you over the head and take your wallet out of your pocket."

In yet another instance, 'The American Gangster' told Joe Rogan that the Nogueira Brothers brothers mistook a bus for a lama on their first visit to America. The 45-year-old added that the brothers even tried to lasso the bus.

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about the Nogueira brothers with Joe Rogan below:

What promise did Chael Sonnen make to his father?

In a promo video for Bellator 170 against Tito Ortiz, Sonnen revealed that the last promise he made to his father was that he would beat Tito Ortiz and become a world champion.

Breaking away from his usual trash-talking bad guy persona, a teary-eyed Sonnen said:

"When my dad died, the last thing I ever said to him... I said to him, I'm going to beat Tito Ortiz [pause] and I'm going to win the world championship. That's the only promise that I never... That's the only promise that I never kept. But I'm going to make it right on January 21st."

Watch the Bellator 170 promo below:

Unfortunately, 'The American Gangster' lost his Bellator 170 bout against Ortiz via a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Although Chael Sonnen fought four more times for Bellator after his loss to Ortiz, he never got his hands on a world title. The 45-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists to have never won a world title.

