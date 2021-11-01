What did Colby Covington say about LeBron James?

In August 2020, Colby Covington attacked LeBron James and other NBA players for their decision to sit out their playoff games.

The NBA stars refused to play their games in a protest inspired by the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African-American man who was shot 17 times by Wisconsin police.

Covington took offense to James' actions and called him out on Twitter. 'Chaos' also called basketball a "kids [sic] game." He said:

"Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi-million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames"

Covington recently called LeBron James "a piece of garbage" in a Twitter feud.

The UFC welterweight, who has been an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, called out LeBron James for his silence on China. 'King James' was criticized for not speaking up about the riots in Hong Kong.

Covington, in a tweet, wrote:

"When are you gonna speak up about Hong Kong @KingJames? Oh, that’s right, you can’t. You’re a Chinese finger puppet! You make millions playing a kids game & talk about 'social justice' but have no problem paying Chinese women in sweatshops pennies to make your products. Slimeball."

LeBron James responded to Colby Covington's attack; said 'anybody can talk from the outside'

LeBron James responded to Colby Covington's viral comments about him. In a press conference, James seemed unfazed by his critics, including Covington. He said that 'anybody can talk from the outside.'

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Lakers’ LeBron James on critics: “Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants.” Lakers’ LeBron James on critics: “Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants.” https://t.co/QjhIoKomyV

Covington didn't stop attacking James and posted yet another tweet regarding the outcome of a fantasy fight between him and LeBron James.

'Chaos' mentioned that the Cleveland native wouldn't last ten seconds if the two were to fight.

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! https://t.co/TQZ56FBnt1

