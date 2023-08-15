What did Colby Covington say about Polyana Viana? Tracking the response that got her suspended from Twitter

Colby Covington sent shockwaves through the MMA community when he claimed to be in a sexual relationship with fellow UFC fighter Polyana Viana in 2021. His claims have quite obviously ruined his friendship with Viana forever and even caused the Brazilian fighter's Twitter account to get suspended briefly.

Covington's outlandish remarks have become an inseparable aspect of his polarizing personality. While most of the things are said with an intention to generate interest in his fights.

However, it's not clear what 'Chaos' was trying to achieve when he claimed to be 'too busy' romancing with Polyana Viana when the Leon Edwards fight was offered to him in 2021:

"There wasn't much talks [about Leon Edwards fight]. I was busy b***s deep inside Polyana Viana. So to get me off the couch on three weeks' notice to fight some Leon Scott guy [Leon Edwards], it was going to have to be a price tag. I wanted a little bit more than what was on my contract. I just wasn't going to show up for a normal paycheck to fight that guy," Colby Covington told Submission Radio.

Polyana Viana, who had been a good friend and a training partner of Covington, denied his claims and even stated that she already had a romantic partner.

Following her win over Jinh Yu Frey in 2022, Viana pulled a trick out of Colby Covington's hat and made a controversial claim on Twitter:

Image via @polyanavianaa Twitter

"Colby wanted me to finger him in the a**, but I did not want to. So he got upset."

The tweet immediately went viral because of the sheer shock value. However, it went against Twitter's community guidelines and Viana's account was suspended. But the suspension was lifted shortly after and Viana continued her social media activity.

Polyana Viana's octagon return ended in a submission loss

Polyana Viana earned a Performance of the Night bonus for her first-round knockout win over Jinh Yu Frey in November 2022. However, her sunsequently scheduled fight against Emily Ducote was cancelled by Viana due to undisclosed reasons.

She was then matched up with Iasmin Lucindo. The fight took place on August 12, 2023, at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos. Viana lost the fight via second-round submission.

She is now 13-6 as a professional and will look forward to bounce back from the loss.