  "What a comeback" - Belal Muhammad, Kelvin Gastelum, and others react to Jared Cannonier beating 'Robocop' Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102

"What a comeback" - Belal Muhammad, Kelvin Gastelum, and others react to Jared Cannonier beating 'Robocop' Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Feb 16, 2025 03:10 GMT
Jared Cannonier emerged victorious at UFC Vegas 102 [Image courtesy: Getty]
Jared Cannonier emerged victorious at UFC Vegas 102 [Image courtesy: Getty]

Former UFC title challenger Jared Cannonier scored an impressive victory at UFC Vegas 102. 'The Killa Gorilla' went up aganst Gregory Rodrigues in a five-round middleweight clash on February 15. The matchup headlined the card which took place at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The fight started on a worrysome note for Cannonier as he was on the receiving end of several heavy blows from the Brazilian. But as the contest progressed, the 40-year-old bounced back and started getting the better of his opponent. The fight ended in the opening seconds of the fourth round when Cannonier knocked Rodrigues out.

Cannonier's knockout victory created quite a buzz in the MMA community and caused several personalities to share their reactions on social media.

UFC welterweight king Belal Muhammad praised Cannonier for his 'comeback' victory.

"Wow, what a comeback! He still got it."

Kelvin Gastelum aslo chimed in, saying that although the fight seemed tailor-made for Rodrigues, he was impressed with Cannonier's ability to turn things around.

"These are typically the fights where 'Robocop' comes back and wins. Really cool to see Jared Cannonier bounce back this way. Very impressive."
Former UFC fighter Corey Anderson went on to praise 'Robocop's ability to absorb strikes against Cannonier.

"Rodrigues' head must be crazy hard!!! Cannonier landed a CLEAN hook and his hand bounced back while Rodrigues head stood still! THAT'S CRAZY! LOL."

Before the fight, many were counting 'The Killa Gorilla' out, given his age and the two-fight losing skid. But according to MMA journalist Amy Kaplan, he proved naysayers wrong by pulling off the incredible knockout win.

"Cannonier needed that win and and he showed all the oddmakers just how wrong they were. Congrats Jared."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA world reacts to Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues [Image courtesy: Getty]
MMA world reacts to Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues [Image courtesy: Getty]

Edited by Puneet Sharma
