What have Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan recently said about Mark Zuckerburg's MMA training?

Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor have recently shown their support for Mark Zuckerberg, after the Meta Inc. CEO posted a video of himself partaking in MMA training. Zuckerberg also wished his training partner Khai 'The Shadow' Wu good luck in his UFC Fight Pass debut against Joshua Dillon at Urijah Faber's A1 Combat 5.

Both McGregor and Rogan were thrilled to see such a high-profile businessman taking time out of his day for his seemingly new passion. The UFC commentator is a huge advocate for Brazilian jiu-jitsu and other forms of martial arts, so it was no surprise when Joe Rogan commented:

"This is great! I’m so happy to see this. Training looks solid too!"

As mentioned, former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor also commented on Mark Zuckerberg's post:

"Yo!!! F*****g awesome Mark!"

As mentioned, Zuckerberg also sent a message of support to his training partner Khai 'The Shadow' Wu, who is now 6-4 in his professional MMA career after losing to Joshua Dillon on UFC Fight Pass. Wu has also competed in Bellator, which shows that the Meta Inc. CEO is training with high-level MMA fighters.

"One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight. Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!"

When Mark Zuckerberg revealed to Joe Rogan that the FBI warned Meta Inc. about potential Russian election propaganda

When speaking on episode #1863 of the JRE podcast, Meta Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the FBI had warned the social media platform about potential Russian election-based propaganda. This led to Meta limiting the distribution of Hunter Biden laptop posts on the platform.

Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan:

"The background here is the FBI, I think basically came to us, to some folks in our team. It was like 'Hey, just so you know, like you should be on high alert... We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 elections. We have it on notice that basically there is about to be some kind of dump that's similar to that.'"

Zuckerberg then went on to speak about Hunter Biden's laptop-related posts and stated that the company decided to limit the topic instead of entirely removing it like other platforms:

"Our protocol is different to Twitter. What Twitter did is they said you can't share this at all. We didn't do that... For the, I think it was five to seven days when it was basically being determined whether it [laptop controversy] was false, the distribution on Facebook was decreased. But people were still allowed to share it."

The controversy started after Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, had his laptop allegedly seized by the FBI. The FBI is said to have found the laptop after a computer repair shop owner alerted the authorities of its existence, with the computer said to have contained sensitive material.

