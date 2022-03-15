What did Conor McGregor's last fight card look like?

Conor McGregor last fought at UFC 264. At the event, he lost his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier after suffering a freak leg break at the end of the first round. The pay-per-view took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10, 2021.

Apart from McGregor and Poirier, the likes of Gilbert Burns, Stephen Thompson, Sean O'Malley and Tai Tuivasa were part of the card.

Here's the full fight card that fans enjoyed at UFC 264:

Main Card:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor (Lightweight main event)

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson (Welterweight co-main event)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy (Heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya (Women's bantamweight)

Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho (Bantamweight)

Preliminary card:

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira (Welterweight)

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweight)

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis (Middleweight)

Early Prelims:

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye (Women's flyweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares (Middleweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera (Flyweight)

A total of 12 fights took place on the entire card. The event reportedly sold 1.8 million pay-per-views globally and was the second highest selling pay-per-view in UFC history.

Watch the UFC 264 Fight Motion video below:

What is next for Conor McGregor in the UFC?

McGregor has been recovering from a leg injury since UFC 264. The Irishman recently returned to boxing training and is eyeing a return to the octagon later this year.

The 'Notorious' megastar has issued consistent callouts to lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Despite being on a two-fight skid, it seems possible the Irishman could return straight into the title picture upon his return.

Fans and experts have also advocated for a fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal next. Both fighters have an exciting stand-up style. A showdown between the duo would almost certainly be a barn-burner.

There are also other exciting matchups for McGregor upon his return. A trilogy fight with Nate Diaz is something that many fans have wanted to see for a while now.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by Harvey Leonard